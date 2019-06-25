Escapees Denbow and Findley plead guilty; fined $1,000

Michael Findley and Olatungi Denbow

PRISONERS Olatunji Denbow and Michael Findley, who escaped with six other men from the Remand Yard facility at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on May 15, have pleaded guilty to escaping lawful custody.

The two appeared before Arima Magistrate Cheron Raphael on Tuesday, where they said they were remorseful but frustrated by the delays in their respective cases.

In accepting the pleas, Raphael fined each man $1,000. If they fail to pay the fine, they will be sentenced to three months in prison.

The two were represented by attorneys Criston J Williams and Nicole Maraj.

Denbow and Findley were recaptured at a house in South Oropouche, ten days after they escaped with the other six, who were held in St Helena and El Carmen, less than 24 hours after their escape.

During their run from the authorities, Denbow and Findley released a video where they expressed concerns about the credibility of a state witness in several cases, including theirs for which they are on remand awaiting trial.

Denbow and Findley are charged along with three other men, for the double murder of construction workers Andre La Touche and Abiola Noel on February 22, 2016 at Eastern Quarry, Laventille.

The six other men who also escaped the Remand Yard facility also appeared in court charged with escaping unlawful custody and they all pleaded not guilty.

They, too, are before Raphael.