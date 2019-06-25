Coast Guard prepared to assist with Laventille pool

Laventille community pool. Photo by Jeff Mayers

The TT Coast Guard stands ready to assist with the management of the Laventille Community Swimming Pool and is prepared to lend support in various activities, according to a response provided via WhatsApp this afternoon.

Newsday contacted the Coast Guard yesterday for clarification over what role they will play, after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced their intended involvement in the operations of the pool.

In an official statement, the Coast Guard said they were prepared to offer assistance through "whatever means necessary" at the pool by ensuring all activities are done safely.

"The Coast Guard has begun coordinating with stakeholders and intends to implement a robust management strategy. We are ready and able to assist in order to support national and community development by ensuring that the activities conducted at the Laventille pool are done safely and to the highest standards consistent with best practices.

"We possess a wide variety of skills which can support various activities at the new pool facility and we will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure success."

On Sunday, Dr Rowley said the Coast Guard would be involved in the management and upkeep of the facility, which is located at Sogren Trace, Laventille.