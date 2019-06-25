Amputee thrown out wheelchair robbed and beaten lives in fear

Kelvin John, an amputee who uses a wheelchair, is calling for justice after a group of men robbed and beat him in April. He says he now has problems hearing. Photo by Lincoln Holder

AN amputee who was thrown out of his wheelchair and beaten for hours with a cutlass by bandits at his Diamond Village, San Fernando home said he played dead in order to stay alive.

Kelvin John, 51, said the attack occurred in April and two months later, the police have not made any arrests, which leaves him worried that the bandits could return to finish what they started.

“They wanted me dead. I had no choice but to play dead because had I not done that, I would not be alive today and talking with you,” John said as he wiped away tears.

He said he remembers the ordeal as if it happened yesterday. "I lay on the ground, closed my eyes and did not move even as they continued beating me with the cutlass. I heard one of them say, 'he dead, leh we go fast (sic). They then ran out of the house."

“Just knowing the men who did this to me are out there living normal is really disturbing especially as I only have one leg and can't walk. They damaged my eyes and up to now my vision is still blurry and I am having problems hearing.

"While I am so thankful to be alive, I wish these men would be caught and held accountable for what they did to me.”

The attack took place at 11.30 am on April 11 when John was awakened by a knocking on his door. He wheeled himself to open the door. As he did som he was struck a blow to his face with the flat side of a cutlass.

“I started to see blurry after that. They asked me where is my money then one of the men held on to the wheelchair and tilted it, throwing me to the floor." He said another man started "planassing" (beat with flat side of a cutlass) him while another kicked him in the ribs and stomach.

“I screamed in pain for a while, begging them to stop, but they continued. I could feel blood coming out of my mouth.” It was then that he decided to play dead.

“A voice in my head told to play dead and that is what I did. I closed my eyes and stopped moving. I tried to hold my breath for as long as possible hoping they would stop.” It worked.

“They were talking amongst each other. Then one of them said, 'kick him to make sure he dead.' They thought I was dead and ran.”

John was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was treated and later discharged. He was robbed of $1,300 and a cell phone. San Fernando Police are investigating and officers confirmed that no arrest had been made.