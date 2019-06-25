$71,000 to complete Woodford Square fountain

The 150-year-old statue of Aphrodite, the Greek Goddess of love, at the water fountain in Woodford Square, Port of Spain, was taken down by city corporation workers for repair work. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

THE City of Port of Spain yesterday approved $71,800 to complete work on the fountain at the centre of Woodford Square, which has been under repair for some time. The fountain is normally crowned by a statue of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, with her son Eros. The statue was repaired and repainted last year, but has not been reinstalled, and the fountain is not working.

Mayor Joel Martinez approved the funds after a unanimous decision by councillors at the monthly statutory meeting at City Hall yesterday .

Work was originally expected to be completed early this year.

The refurbishment of the nineteenth-century statue is said to be complete, but before it is reinstalled atop the fountain, a new water pump needs to be installed to get rid of rainwater which gathers at its base.