5 Trinis, Cuban, V’zuelan, Nigerian held with buckets of bullets

File photo.

Members of the Central Division seized buckets of ammunition in Caroni yesterday morning and arrested five Trinidadians, a Venezuelan, a Cuban and a Nigerian.

Police said members of the Central Operations Unit went to a sanitation company at around 8 am and found a quantity of live ammunition along with 15 buckets containing spent shells.

Live ammunition is bullets which are yet to be used.

Police said eight employees were arrested, and when questioned about the ammunition one of the Trinidadians said they got it from a shooting range in Chaguaramas, where the owner supposedly gave them the permission to take it.

Police said the possession of ammunition, which includes spent shells, without a firearm users licence, was still illegal.

The eight are expected to be charged and police were waiting for an interpreter to translate the charges for the Venezuelan and the Cuban.