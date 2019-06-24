What about that statue of Crawfie?

THE EDITOR: I am thrilled that a comic book of the man Hasley Crawford has been published. His life, as well as athletic story, is truly inspirational, as he fought against all odds to achieve international acclaim.

In case you don’t know, our Crawford is regarded as the most durable Olympic 100 metres runner.

Nicknamed “Rajpaul” after a San Fernandian “bad john,” Crawfie blew away the world’s best at the Montreal Olympic Games in 1976 in the 100 metres.

Calypsonian Maestro (Cecil Hume) put it nicely in his calypso Gold.

The experts (as well as Trinis) didn’t have him to win; they bad talked him from the beginning. They couldn’t believe what happened in Montreal. They all remained with their mouths open when he broke the tape in first place.

What a great idea to immortalise this outstanding citizen, a true hero, Crawfie.

On another note, why is it taking so long to have the statue of our Crawford outside his stadium? Why?

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain