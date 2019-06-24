TT U-16 water polo girls cop silver in Florida

The TT Under-16 girls water polo team

By YANNICK QUINTAL

IN A weekend of tough and heart-breaking, the TT under-16 girls water polo team gave the nation something to be proud of as they took home the silver medal at the 2019 Sunshine State Games Water Polo Championships in Florida, United States.

In the four-team round-robin competition, TT defeated Orlando United 8-4 yesterday morning to claim silver, while Sarasota captured the gold medal.

TT were praised for playing an excellent defensive game against Orlando University as well as their patience when it came to capitalising on offensive opportunities.

Jade Charles was TT’s top-scorer yesterday with a hat-trick. Nia Bascombe and Morgan Donawa each scored twice, and leading scorer Victoria Gillette capped off a prolific performance with her ninth goal of the tournament.