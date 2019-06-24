Teen, THA employee among 7 charged for 'ganja'

A 29-year-old construction worker was expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates Court yesterday charged with possession of a firearm and marijuana. The man, who resides at Spring Garden Trace, was arrested on Friday night during an anti-crime exercise in the Spring Garden area.

Police stopped and searched the man and allegedly found three grammes of marijuana, a firearm and a magazine on him.

In an unrelated matter, a 52-year-old Mason Hall man employed at the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation was arrested on Thursday at his home with 64.8 grammes of marijuana. Police said they found the illegal plant while executing a dangerous drug search warrant. He was scheduled to appear in court yesterday.

A Mt St George man was also charged for possession of six kilogrammes of marijuana. During a raid and search exercise on Friday morning at the home of the 25-year-old labourer, police found a black plastic bag containing three white plastic bags and two transparent bags of marijuana. They also seized a glass bottle containing seedlings which they believe to be marijuana.

Police also recovered 942 grammes of marijuana on Friday night in a bushy area in Black Rock near the Starfish Hotel. No one was arrested.

Three fishermen of Goodwood and Mt St. George were also scheduled to appear in court yesterday charged with possession of 38 grammes of marijuana. The men were searched and arrested at Studley Park on Thursday morning. Four hundred and sixty-nine grammes of marijuana were also recovered in a dilapidated truck in the Studley Park area. No one was arrested.

In a separate incident during a drug block exercise on Thursday at Pump Mill, Scarborough, a 17-year-old was arrested for possession of 140 grammes of marijuana. Reports indicate the male teen was stopped and search around noon and the marijuana was found on him. He was expected to appear before the Scarborough juvenile court yesterday.