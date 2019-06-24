Santa Cruz man held with gun, ammo

The police arrested a Santa Cruz man for possession of a gun and ammunition around 5.45 am on Saturday on Charlotte Street. According to police reports, PCs Rampersad, Greaves and Singh were driving on Duke Street heading to Chafford Court when a woman flagged down the officers to tell them she saw a man with a gun on Charlotte Street. The officers searched the man and found a glock pistol fitted with a magazine and 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition. They detained 25-year-old Aaron Benjamin of lower Santa Cruz. Investigations continue.