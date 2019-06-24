Russell ruled out ICC World Cup

West Indies' Andre Russell, left, has been ruled out the 2019 Cricket World Cup with injury. (AFP)

IN what has come as a surprise to no one, hobbled West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has been ruled out the remainder of the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. Russell, 31, entered the World Cup with a chronic knee injury which has gotten progressively worse with each game.

The Jamaican looked sprightly in West Indies' seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their opening match but has been a liability since. He was omitted from the team for West Indies' five-run defeat to New Zealand on Sunday.

Russell has long preferred the Twenty20 format to ODIs as it places less stress on his knees. The explosive player has been nothing like himself this World Cup, grimacing after each ball bowled and limping all over the field and leaking runs. He exits with a meagre 21 runs from four matches and has taken just five wickets.

Vincentian batsman Sunil Ambris replaces Russell with West Indies soon to follow Russell out the World Cup. The regional side is languishing at eighth in the standings with three matches to go.