Rio Claro man gunned down while liming

A 45-year-old Rio Claro man was shot and killed outside his home last night.

Police said Robert Donald, aka "Bumpy," was liming with his cousins on the pavement when a Nissan Tiida stopped nearby.

A man got out and shot Donald several times before getting back in and driving off.

The other men ran away after the shooting but came back a short while later to find Donald bleeding. They took him to the Rio Claro Health Facility, where he died while being treated.

Police said Donald was shot in the chest, abdomen, thigh and back.