Police should have taken down video

THE EDITOR: Here is what the TT law enforcement personnel should have done about the video of the 12-year-old boy holding on to his dying mother, Candy Ann McIntyre, who was shot while leaving his graduation ceremony in Santa Cruz last Tuesday.

She was a former state witness in the murder of her brother ten years ago.

A video recording, showing the boy weeping as he lay on the ground hugging his mother’s body, was uploaded to social media including Facebook.

Let us assume for a grave moment that the murderers now operate in more sophisticated teams. A shooter, a videographer and a getaway car driver.

The general population and I have been deluded into speaking about the insensitivity of the videographer. But in line with my assumption, couldn’t this be the team in operation so that word is sent back to the person who called the shot that the job was well and truly done?

And there is an equally sinister message to all citizens reinforcing a warning that no witnesses would be allowed to live. Everybody now has to get the message that “witness does dead.” There will be no protection for anyone who may dare to do their civic duty – “If you see something, say something.”

In other words the demonic forces out there are making sure that the levels of fear of crime and trauma in the society are maintained. Isn’t that a form of terrorism?

The Government should follow Jacinda Arden, the New Zealand Prime Minister, who put pressure on Facebook following the live-streaming of the March 15 Christchurch mosque bombing.

She said, “We cannot simply sit back and accept that these platforms just exist and what is said is not the responsibility of the place where they are published…They are the publisher, not just the postman.”

There is also a report that a New Zealand man, Philip Arps, who shared a livestream video of the Christchurch attacks, was jailed for 21 months.

Actually Police Commissioner Gary Griffith did lead a Special Operations Response Team to the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca where they searched the cell of a prisoner, who is suspected of calling the hit on McIntyre. They seized a mobile phone. But in the interest of stopping national trauma they could have put a stranglehold on the distribution of the video.

AIYEGORO OME, Mt Lambert