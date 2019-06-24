Police arrested for drunk driving in Rio Claro

File photo.

A policeman driving a marked police SUV on patrol in Rio Claro was stopped by a police corporal who was also on patrol. It was discovered that the junior officer was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Two breathalyser tests were done which showed the police constable was over the legal 35 microgrammes legal limit.

The 25-year-old police constable of the Rapid Response 999 was stopped yesterday along the Guyaguayare Main Road in Rio Claro, and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police said the police van was swerving. When the police stopped the van and questioned the driver, his speech was slurred and his breath had a strong scent of alcohol.

Today the policeman was taken before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court. He pleaded not guilty.

He was represented by attorney Terry Boyer who told the court his client was granted $5,000 station bail.

The magistrate ordered the bail to be continued. The case was adjourned to August 15.