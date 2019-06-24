PM: Coast Guard to run Laventille pool

From left: Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of National Security Stuart Young, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds share a light moment at the opening of the Laventille Community Swimming Pool at Sogren Trace, Laventille, on Sunday. Also in photo are Minister of Culture Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, second row. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

THE Prime Minister said the new Laventille Community Swimming Facility will be run by the TT Defence Force, TT Coast Guard and TT Police Service, and so will be secure. Dr Rowley, on Sunday, launched the facility at Sogren Trace, off Laventille Road, Laventille, accompanied by services top-brass including Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith plus Cabinet ministers.

Rowley said Laventille had been so stigmatised by indiscipline and violence that the new pool “would within three months be taken over by frogs” and be full of green water, if not properly run.

“It requires management and discipline and inputs from the TT Defence Force, Coast Guard and Police Service, to ensure this is a safe neighbourhood.

“When children come here, there must be authority on the site.”

He urged pool events be set out in a timetable, so an activity like water polo would not conflict with another like diving.

“Avoid conflicts and fights so this will not be an unpleasant place for your children.”

Rowley promised to instruct Finance Minister Colm Imbert to allocate extra funds to the TT Defence Force to make the pool a success.

He said those officers in the various services who keenly wished to volunteer their time to help at the pool should be given priority. The PM reckoned he could count on everyone to make sure the water stays clean and the facility is open for the maximum number of hours.

Rowley otherwise boasted that the pool had been built for just $4.9 million, compared to an initial cost of $24 million quoted to the Government by an unnamed contractor. Saying this savings meant five pools could now be built for the $24 million initial price-tag, he said the Government would next build a community pool in neighbouring Morvant, followed by others elsewhere.

"We’ll build in communities like this where there is a need. This is a health facility,” he said, explaining it could boost personal wellness beyond mere competitive training.

Earlier, Minister in the Attorney General’s Office Fitzgerald Hinds said the TT Coast Guard had kindly consented to do management and training at the pool until the community developed such capacity. He said the pool was built to international standards, standing at 25 metres by 14.6 metres, with depth of 1.2 metres to 2.2 metres.

Hinds hailed Udecott for their “great work and enthusiasm” as project manager. Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe boasted that it was the only pool built in the past ten years. It would facilitate Cabinet’s goal of sport for all, and improve both individual lives and community cohesion, she said.

“I’d like to see the next George Bovell come out of Laventille.”