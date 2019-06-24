Mr Minister, get car wash working again

THE EDITOR: I don’t know if Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan is aware, but the automated car wash in San Fernando run by the Vehicle Management Company of TT has been out of service and closed to the public since January.

That is six months of not being functional and, seemingly, no hope of being reopened.

This car wash has been of such great value and benefit to those of the southland, appreciated, I imagine, by all who used it and now it is just lying dormant.

I am sure the State invested a lot of money to have this car wash installed and operational, and to have it not working cannot be right.

Mr Minister, could you intervene and get our car wash up and running again? We southerners are relying on you to bring about a speedy resolution in this matter, as we look forward to its imminent reopening.

J MILLER, San Fernando