Morvant man shot in Malabar

A 24-year-old man from Coconut Drive, Morvant, is now in critical condition after being shot at early Sunday morning in Malabar.

Around 1 am, the police responded to reports of a shooting at the corner of Banyan and Mahogany Drive.

They found Christopher Solomon inside his black Nissan wagon. He was shot in the back.

He was taken to the Arima District Health Facility then transfered to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where he is reported to be in critical condition.

Investigations are continuing.