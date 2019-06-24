Men in hijabs rob Couva family

Police are searching for three men who robbed a Couva family at their home yesterday morning.

Police said the family were at their New Settlement, California, home at around 9.45 am when three men wearing hijabs and armed with a cutlass and a gun stormed the house and announced a robbery.

The bandits made the family lie on the floor as they robbed them of jewellry, $10,260 and two cell phones. They then got into a gold Nissan B14 which was waiting outside the house.

Couva police are investigating.