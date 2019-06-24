Large turnout for police assoc elections

While they may be divided over policy and politics, both candidates for the presidency of the Police Social Welfare Association, acting Insp Gideon Dickson and Insp Sean Clarke, agree that this year's election has seen one of the largest turnouts of voters in recent years.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Dickson said while he did not have time to vote until late on Monday afternoon, he saw a considerably higher turnout compared to the association's elections in 2013 and 2016.

He said this was testament to the desire among officers to see a change in the style of leadership in the PSWA and was pleased with the reaction among members.

"I didn't get a chance to vote as yet. I was supposed to go and vote just now, but as soon as I went in, I was called away to address some salary concerns from a few officers. Then I went in again, and about five people came in at the same time, so I decided to let them go first.

"The turnout of the people is really indicative of how badly they want to see some kind of change, and I'm happy they are doing their part to make that a reality."

Newsday also spoke to Clarke, who said he also observed a noticeable increase in the turnout and was confident in his ability to lead the association if elected. Citing his people-driven approach to leadership he said the Police Empowerment Party's track record spoke for itself.

"I am very optimistic, I have all the confidence that the officers know what direction they want to go in and the manner with which we would have held ourselves in."

Voting is open to all financial members of the association, whether on duty or on leave, and closes at 6 pm today.

Voting took place at all divisional headquarters and at a mobile polling station.