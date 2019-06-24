Invest time in your children PM urges parents at Laventille pool opening:

Young swimmers compete in a 200 metre freestyle relay demonstration at the opening of the Laventille Community Swimming Pool at Sogren Trace, Laventille, yesterday. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS

THE Prime Minister yesterday implored parents to not be too busy to spend time with their children who, in turn, could reach to unexpected heights.

He spoke at the launch of the Laventille Community Swimming Pool at Sogren Trace, Laventille.

He said the facility was no mere pool nor government project but rather a representation of “all our hopes and aspirations.” It will help instil discipline in children, plus their parents, the PM said.

“If you are responsible parents and you have small children, don’t be too busy to accompany your child to the pool. That is what responsible families do.

“Don’t be too busy for you children.” He addressed his remarks to fathers, aunts and grandparents.

Rowley said that among the community could be future Olympic champions who will learn to swim in this pool.

“Do not, for one minute, believe this pool does not open doors that were closed to you.”

The PM shared a personal story to make his point. He recalled as the 1981 candidate for Tobago West, his supporters included a woman who walked with him every day but whose husband was resolutely opposed to his candidacy and party. The couple’s small son meanwhile would bounce a football, and take off to a nearby football field, indifferent for the whole campaign.

“Later on, I had to sit in front of my television and watch Aston Villa playing in the FA Cup Finals and everybody was shouting the name of Dwight Yorke. He came from Canaan in Tobago where nobody expected Manchester United’s next football star would come from.”

He said someone may know where they are now and where they came from, but not know where they are going.

"But you could determine where you reach by how you behave going forward.

“Some day some young man, some young girl, will come out of this pool to be the standard bearer for all the people of TT.”

Rowley implored residents to not let the opportunity of the pool go to waste.

“The Government can do certain things, but it is up to you the community, the parent, the individual, to make that opportunity work for you.”

Saying TT has a great sports record, he said, “Let this pool represent an opportunity for people on the hill to take part in an aquatic sport.”