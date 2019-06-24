Help us find this V’zuelan man

Police are asking the help from the public to find a Venezuelan man who may have information on the murder of Evelyn Mata Rojas, mother of three, who was shot dead at her home in Freeport on June 7.

Police said the man, in his late 30's, was last seen in central Trinidad.

Rojas was killed during a barbecue lime at her home by a Venezuelan man with whom she was in a relationship.

The incident occurred at Ojar Maharaj Extension, Waterloo Road. Investigators said the woman was fatally shot after a heated argument.

A manhunt has also been launched by police and all stations have been alerted.

According to police, at about 3 am that day, neighbours heard Rojas screaming after which they heard gunshots. Neighbours told police they saw a man running from the house with his hands covered in blood.

She was found in the yard of the apartment, with a gunshot to her chest and back. Rojas was the sole breadwinner of her family. Her children ages seven, nine and 12 are now living with relatives who are struggling to make ends meet.

Rojas' ashes were taken back to Venezuela after she was cremated and a funeral service held two weeks ago.

Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.