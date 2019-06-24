Help pours in for slain V’zuelan woman’s children

HELP came pouring in, not only from citizens, but Venezuelans living in TT who said they were brought to tears after learning that the three young children of murdered Venezuelan Evelyn Mata Rojas were facing eviction from their home as relatives could not afford to pay rent.

By yesterday evening these good Samaritans including a businessman were able to raise the money to cover the family rent. Others have vowed to donate food, clothing and other items to the children so said pastor, Dr Rampersad Lutchman.

Lutchman had met the family after he officiated Rojas' funeral weeks ago and has since been trying to help the extended family. Since their mother was killed the three children, ages seven, nine and 12, have been living with relatives at another location in central Trinidad. Rojas, 40, was the sole breadwinner and worked two jobs to provide for her children.

She was fatally shot by a Venezuelan man at an apartment she rented in Freeport, on June 7. The mother of three was cremated after a funeral at Guides Funeral Home and her ashes were sent to Venezuela.

Her killer remains on the run. It has been difficult for relatives to find steady jobs and they struggle to make ends meet.

Pastor Lutchman told Newsday that since the story was published in Newsday his phone has not stopped ringing.

"I am really was happy by the response from people wanting to help these children. Someone even called me from Toronto asking how can they help. People have even said they want to adopt the children but I am sorry these children are not for adoption. But the family is so thankful for the help, they can’t stop thanking everyone enough for the love they are showing.”

Lutchman said now the children can sleep at night comfortably and not worry about being evicted.

“They are just children. I am still trying to work with them through the trauma they had faced with the killing of their mother.”

The family was given until Monday to pay the rent or face eviction. Anyone one wishing to donate to the family can drop off items at Lutchman’s office at #95 Guapo Road in Fyzabad or contact him at 328-9002.