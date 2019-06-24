Duke: Tobago must stop begging, start generating

Deputy Chief Secretary and Secretary for Finance Joel Jack

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) $4.72 billion budget statement lacks creativity, is visionless, hopeless and unprofitable. This was the response of the THA minority opposition after Joel Jack, Secretary for the Division of Finance and the Economy, delivered the two and a half hour presentation at the Legislature Chamber, uptown Scarborough Monday morning.

Watson Duke, leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), said the THA’s inability to manage its resourses to generate sufficient revenue instead of requesting funds from Central Government to sustain the island's economy yearly makes this year’s budget another clueless statement.

Coming from this budget, Duke said, he was expecting to hear of more ways to generate revenue, as $4.72 billion "is just too much money for them to spend. For the last 18 years they have grown accustomed to $2.8 billion, to give them $1.9 billion more is too much. They should have been more reasonable and say we want this amount but we expect (THA) revenue to be $5 billion. It will make sense to fool us this way.”

Duke said he was tired of the THA begging Trinidad for handouts and is ready for Tobago to stimulate its economy so that more revenue can be generated.

“We look at the revenue that it expects to create, thinking that now we have the cassava company, now we have Studley Park (Quarry) up and running by some Sammy and friends, now we have the Capital of Paradise fishing boat, now we have a number of things in Tobago that ought to boost the economy – he is saying to us, 'The revenue generated this year is expected to be less than what was generate this year.'

Duke said he marvelled at the fact that "a budget is a statement of hope, where political organisations say to the country, 'We are ready to lead you like this,' and there was no hope. Notwithstanding all the fancy things he would have said, there was no hope.”