Deyalsingh: No evidence patient given radiation overdose in San F’do

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said an investigation found no evidence to support a claim that a patient received an overdose of radiation during a CT scan.

He was responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark about reports that a patient at a private medical institution in San Fernando received an overdose of radiation during a routine CT scan.

Deyalsingh replied a report on the matter was brought to his attention and the Office of the Chief Medical Officer launched an investigation on July 10, 2018, or almost a year ago. He said the final report consisted of reports from the private institution and independent reviews from consultant radiologists and an independent medical physicist. He added that there are medical physicists employed at both public and private health institutions to ensure radiology equipment conforms to international standards for radiation safety.

"All concerns about excess radiation are investigated and, if deemed necessary, referred to the International Atomic Energy Agency, of which TT is a member, for any further investigation and expert recommendation and action."

Mark asked whether there was any evidence of excess radiation in this particular instance.

Deyalsingh replied: "Our investigations, including the independent evaluation, showed that there was no evidence to substantiate the claims."

Mark then asked whether the claim that was "splashed" throughout newspapers and voiced on many radio stations was false.

Deyalsingh replied: "It is not for me as Minister of Health to adjudicate on whether claims are false, positive or whatever. I will simply say that the independent experts, radiologists and physicists, when we launched this investigation over a year ago in their opinion, they found no evidence to substantiate the claims."

Mark was likely referring to the case of attorney Cherry Ann Rajkumar, who has claimed she was given an overdose of radiation therapy during a CT scan last March at the Southern Medical Clinic.