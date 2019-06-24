De Four named TT Women youth coach

STEPHAN DE Four has been appointed as coach of the TT Women's Under-17 and Under-20 teams, according to a recent media release from the TT Football Association (TTFA).

De Four assumes duties that will see him overseeing the programme for a period which runs through to the respective FIFA Under-17 and Under-20 Women’s World Cups.

In an report on the TTFA website De Four, who is of Trinidad and Tobago heritage, said, "I am very honored and humbled to serve my country in this capacity. My initial plan is to select a high level competent technical staff with the same dedication and vision as I have. I am in process of holding a screening of players for both groups early next month.I am elated to return to my home land and make a difference as it relates to women’s football in TT.”

De Four is a previous TT Women’s Under-17 coach and U-20 women’s assistant coach. He was also the assistant coach to the Women’s U-15 team that participated at the Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

De Four was previous the technical director of the Haitian Football Association Women’s Programme where he served as coach of the senior women and youth teams.