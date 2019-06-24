David: MSJ ready for political 'Goliath'

Political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdullah speaks to media at the opening of the party's new office on Lord's Street, San Fernando, alongside Melissa Aguillera-Greig, left, and Ozzi Warwick. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

AS the biblical story of David and Goliath has been told, so too will the story of Movement of Social Justice Leader (MSJ) David Abdulah and the political goliaths of TT.

So said Abdulah as he cut the ribbon to officially open the doors to the new venue of the political party headquarters at Lord Street, San Fernando, yesterday.

“I David is prepared to lead the MSJ into government against the goliaths that maintain the status quo, wealth and income, and inequality and privilege of a few at the expense of the many,” he vowed. He was surrounded by a team of supporters including OWTU's Chief Education and Research officer Ozzie Warrick. Abdulah said he was ready and prepared to take on the goliaths of the country. “These are the elites who are responsible for the injustices and wrongs in TT.”

He told reporters it was not about him but what it was about the people of TT and the party going into government to bring about social justice to end discrimination.

Abdulah said the MSJ continued to expand.

“People have already begun to offer themselves as candidates for local and general elections so our the hard work is going to be intensified from now going forward.”

The party, he said, was registered in 2009 and they had been in politics for the past nine years.

“In politics, they say timing is everything so I think right now is the right time for the MSJ to stand. We are working on a new membership database as members continue to grow. We have our ears and feet to the ground.”

Abdulah said the current government had failed the people of TT and going with the United National Congress (UNC) would be a step backward.

“The only alternative is with the MSJ. Our move to Lord Street signifies our move forward and signifies our intention to be in the centre of government because who controls status powers is very important. State power determines how that power was used."

The MSJ leader also expressed gratitude for everyone who had been instrumental in their relocation from St Joseph village on 'the outskirts' of San Fernando to the centre of the city.

Several religious leaders were also present to bless the building.