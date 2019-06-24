Connection capture Under-17 Youth Pro League Cup

W Connection, after winning the Youth Pro League Cup Under-17 crown.

ISAIAH WILLIAMS produced back-to-back saves before stepping up and firing W Connection to an emphatic 5-4 penalty shootout win over league champions Club Sando to be crowned the Richard Fakoory Memorial Youth Pro League 2019 Cup Under-17 champions following a 1-1 draw on Sunday last, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Forward Adica Ash put the Brian Williams-coached Connection, last season’s U-18 Cup champions, in front after 39 minutes before Nirvan Ramnarine levelled Sando from the penalty spot eleven minutes from time to send the match into what turned out a nail biting penalty shootout.

It was the second penalty shootout for Sando after the eventual Under-15 Cup champions, coached by ex-TT forward Cornell Glen, overcome Police FC 3-1 from the spot following a keenly-contested 1-1 draw at the same venue. Raheem Atiba scored for Police in the 48th but Alex Hernandez replied for Club Sando in the 63rd.

But Jabloteh U-13s celebrated first, completing the Youth Pro League’s League and Cup double of their age-group with an impressive 7-1 win over Central FC to celebrate their first knockout title — an improvement for the San Juan club after losing all three Cup finals last season.

Jabloteh were without star forwards Lindell Sween and Thane Devenish who travelled to Sweden to play in the Solvesborg Cup.

But no problem for coach Keith Jeffrey’s charges at the Couva venue with Cameron Gulston (first, 18th, 65th and 70th), Myckiah Haywood (16th and 31st) and Anthony Alexander (42nd) finding the back of the net.

Elijah Wong got the consolation for Central FC in the 47th.

Jabloteh will represent TT at the Concacaf U-13 Champions League 2019 in August, as last season’s Youth Pro League winners, and have also qualified for next season’s Concacaf Champions League as league winners of 2019.