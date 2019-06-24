Bomb scare at Scarborough port

Port of Scarborough, Tobago. PHOTO COURTESY TRIPADVISOR.COM

Passengers onboard the 6.30 am sailing from Scarborough port this morning were evacuated after police were told there was an explosive device hidden on the port.

Newsday was told the call came in around 5am while the vessel was loading. Tobago police and fire officials responded and carried out checks.

Chairman of the Port Authority of TT (PATT) Lyle Alexander told Newsday he was made aware of the issue and the area was assessed to ensure there were no threats before staff returned to the area and passengers returned to the vessel.

“It was a bomb threat," he said. "Authorities were called in, they made their checks and declared the area cleared to continue operations as normal.”