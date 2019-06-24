Belle Garden Health Centre to re-open July 1 Bat droppings cause facility to be closed

Tobago Regional Health Authority CEO Sheldon Cyrus

The Belle Garden Health Centre is expected to be re-opened by July 1.

The facility has been closed for almost two months and villagers in the area are currently being accommodated at the Pembroke Health Centre and the Roxborough Walk-in Clinic. Newly appointed Tobago Regional Health Authority CEO Sheldon Cyrus told Newsday on Friday the building was closed after bat droppings were spotted in several areas in the building. He said work on the ceiling was well under way and is expect to be completed by June 28.

When Newsday contacted the health centre two weeks ago, a customer representative said workmen were still painting and people with clinic appointments were receiving attention at the Pembroke Health Centre and those with emergency cases were referred to the Roxborough Walk-in Clinic.

The issue was brought to the fore by Minority Councillor Faith BYIsrael on June 6 after residents complained they were being inconvenienced due to the closure of the centre. BYIsrael, in a weekly Progressive Democratic Patriots media briefing in Scarborough, said the villagers were confused as to why the building was closed, how long would it be closed for and when it would be re-opened.