Arima man shot outside home

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Police are investigating the murder of a 26-year-old Arima man who was gunned down outside his Pinto Road, home last night.

Police said Kerwyn Coutou was standing near his Motley Trace, home when attacked. His brother, who was inside the house, heard the gunfire and on checking saw Coutou bleeding on the ground.

Coutou's brother took him to the Arima Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Members of the Homicide Bureau Region 2 are investigating.