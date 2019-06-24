Another V’zuelan murder accused arrested

A Venezuelan man wanted back home for murder and other crimes has been arrested in Chaguanas over the weekend.

Marin Indiriago Sabas Alfredo, also known as Robert Jose Fernandez Martinez, was spotted in a car with a woman at Montrose Road on Saturday night.

Policesaid thatat about 9 pm, Chaguanas CID police were on patrol when they stopped the car. Alfredo, who was driving, was unable to producean ID card, passport or any registration documents. He was arrested and taken to the police station, where after further investigations police discovered he was wanted in Venezuela for murder and other crimes.

Investigators said Alfredo had fled his homeland and had been hiding in TT for some time.

Up to this morning, police were working with Interpol. Investigators said Alfredo was also recognised by the tattoo of a woman on his hand.

In May, another Venezuelan Darwin Garcia Gibori, nicknamed “El Culón,” the leader of a notorious gang, was also found hiding in TT. Police said he was wanted back home for multiple murders.

Gibori, who was arrested with guns and ammunition, is now serving five years in prison after he was sentenced by a Point Fortin magistrate. On completing his sentence, he will be deported.