West, Beckham advance to Lease tennis finals

Beckham Sylvester prepares to hit a return to Nathen Martin during the Lease Operators Ltd. Junior Tennis Tournament at the Country Club, Maraval, yesterday. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

MARCOS West and Beckham Sylvester defeated the top seeds in their respective categories to advance to finals when matches in the Lease Operators Jnr Tennis Tournament continued at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

West defeated top seeded Alexander Merry in the boys 12 and Under singles semifinals 5-4, 4-2 and Beckham surprised top seeded Nathen Martin 7-5, 4-6, 13-11 in the semifinals of the boys 14 and Under singles semifinals.

The favourites took care of business in the girls 16 and Under semifinals with first seeded Aalisha Alexis outlasting fourth seeded Cameron Wong 6-2, 1-6, 10-4.

Isabel Abraham also booked a place in the final as the second seed was a 7-6, 6-1 winner over Ella Carrington.Ethan Wong and Sebastian Sylvester will square off in the boys 16 and Under singles final.

Top seeded Wong got past fourth seeded Levi Hinkson 6-3, 6-1 and third seeded Sylvester outlasted Jamal Alexis 6-4, 7-6.

The tournament ends today with matches from 9 am.

RESULTS

Singles

Boys 12 and Under Quarterfinals

Alexander Merry def Callum Koylass 4-2, 4-2; Marcos West def Adam Wyatt 4-0, 4-0; Jordell Chapman def Keyondre Duke 5-4 (ret); Isaiah Boxhill def Yeshowah Smith 4-1, 4-0

Boys 12 and Under Semifinals

Marcos West def Alexander Merry 5-4, 4-2; Isaiah Boxhill def Jordell Chapman 4-1, 4-2

Girls 10 and Under Semifinals

Gabriella Prince def Makeda Bain 4-0, 5-4

Boys 10 and Under Semifinals

Josiah Hills def Finn De Freitas 4-0, 4-1; Zakariyya Mohammed def Nirva Dougdeen 2-4, 4-2, 10-7

Girls 12 and Under Semifinals

Eva Pasea def Arya Siewrattan 4-1, 5-3; Abigail Chin Lee def Inara Chin Lee 4-1, 4-2

Girls 16 and Under Semifinals

Aalisha Alexis def Cameron Wong 6-2, 1-6, 10-4; Isabel Abraham def Ella Carrington 7-6, 6-1

Boys 14 and Under Semifinals

James Hadden def Luca Denoon 6-3, 6-3; Beckham Sylvester def Nathen Martin 7-5, 4-6, 13-11

Boys 16 and Under Semifinals

Ethan Wong def Levi Hinkson 6-3, 6-1; Sebastian Sylvester def Jamal Alexis 6-4, 7-6

Doubles

Boys 10s Quarterfinals

Justin Horsford/Liev Khan def Scott Abraham/Alexander Rampaul 4-0, 4-0

Girls 12s Quarterfinals

Zahra Shamsi/Arya Siewrattan def Rayna Hayling/Neila Maraj 4-0, 5-2

Boys 10s Doubles Quarterfinals

Connor Carrington/Zain Xavi Modikhan def Nicholas Abraham/Alex Sharma 4-0, 4-1

Boys 12s Quarterfinals

Logan Hamel-Smith/Rizwaan Mohammed def Josh Low/Malcolm Prince 4-0, 4-0; Callum Koylass/Kayden Siewrattan def Keyondre Duke/Lucas Small 4-2, 2-4, 12-10