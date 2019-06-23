US hit TT for 6 in Gold Cup

TT goalkeeper Marvin Phillip blocks an effort from US midfielder Paul Arriola during Saturday's match. (AP Photo)

TT's hopes of advancing out of the group stage of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup ended yesterday after they were trounced 6-0 by hosts United States in their Group D clash at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The US billed this game as revenge for the 2-1 victory by TT, on October 10, 2017 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva - a result which ended the US' dreams of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This time, the hosts US were as ruthless and uncompromising as can be, as they showed little to no mercy on the Dennis Lawrence-coached TT squad.

Aaron Long (41st and 90th) and Gyasi Zardes (66th and 69th) each scored twice, while Christian Pulisic (73rd) and Paul Arriola (78th) added one each.

However, much credit must go to TT's veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, who produced a number of brilliant saves to prevent the hosts' scoreline from reaching double figures.

In the earlier match in the group, Panama registered their second straight win, by a 4-2 margin over Guyana.US and Panama will meet on Wednesday, in a top-of-the-table decider, while TT will face Guyana in a virtual dead rubber.