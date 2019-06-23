Painting from the heart Safiya finds her artistic identity

Title: Introspection Medium: Acrylic on Canvas Artist: Safiya Hoyte Year: 2019

Art has been good to Safiya Hoyte — a powerful medium through which she has been able to express her true self — and one with which she has had a love relationship for as long as she could remember.

“Art has been a deeply integrated aspect of my life since I was a child, not only because I grew up surrounded by my father, Fitzroy Hoyte's artwork and its proponents, but due to the fact that it has been a pathway for me to express myself at times when words simply could not suffice... it gave my life its purpose and I am forever grateful for this blessing,” she told WMN.

In September, the former Sacred Heart Girls RC and Bishop Anstey High School student will leave TT for Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), in Savannah, Georgia, where she will pursue a BA in Fine Arts. “Painting to be specific. Through meticulous work and application of both my academics and artistic skills, SCAD has awarded me with three scholarships which are academic and portfolio-based towards my overall tuition."

But although she chooses to lean toward painting, Hoyte is no stranger to other mediums and techniques. “Within my Form Six years I would say is when I began to view art as a more formal discipline and my destined career path, thus I decided to take the necessary precautions to become a more diversely skilled and fluid creative.”

Within recent years and under the mentorship of her father, she has been pushed to challenge herself artistically, through the exploration of new mediums (mixed media, textures), stylistic approaches (portraiture, realism, surrealism) and subject/thematic concerns (current/personal life experiences). “I have come to the understanding that when developing one's skills, not every piece would necessarily come out perfect or appealing to you as the creator. The challenge was for me to come to the understanding that through the act of trial and error I would be able to decipher and manipulate techniques and approaches that produce work that exceeds my past creations.”

This understanding has led to creations that have graced the walls of a number of local exhibits, the first being Visions of The Modern Day Hilarian — a group showcase held at the late Pat Bishop's house in 2017. “I was extremely honoured to have the opportunity to showcase two of my paintings alongside my fellow art students. This was followed by Represent in 2018, a collaborative group show held at ThinkArtWorkTT studio, in Woodbrook with her work being displayed alongside artists the likes of LeRoy Clarke and Bunty O'Connor. “Within this showcase, I was able to receive constructive feedback and advice on my artwork and pursuing becoming a full-time visual artist."

Her next exhibit was Nexus, again in 2018 and one that was especially important to her. “It was the first group exhibition which I had to personally plan and organise in conjunction with two other fellow artists and school friends, Zariyah Ashby and Michaela Regis. This body of work was primarily experimental as I was attempting throughout this period to start creating work outside of the previously structured perimeters of being an art student. I will admit it was at times frustrating to complete all the artwork while also organising the other details of the show such as promotion, catalogues, interviews etc.”

But even with her scholarships, Hoyte knows her stay at SCAD is going to be quite an expensive one – a financial burden she has no intention of placing solely on her family. The 20-year-old has thought it through and has already planned how she will earn the extra money to put towards her expenses. For starters, she and her father are hosting an exhibit, THINK, at the ThinkArtWorkTT. The exhibit opened yesterday evening and continues from June 26 to July 8. There will be an Artist Talk feature on June 27, at 7 pm.

“I am extremely excited about this showcase, not only because it is one of my first formal exhibits with my father, but also because of the nature and purpose of the showcase. Being able to support myself off... my craft has always been a goal of mine and I am eager to allow the public to see the work that I have created… Moreover, I am honoured to have chief master artist LeRoy Clarke as the exhibition's patron artist, as he is quite an inspirational figure both artistically and personally.”

The works of several other contributory artists using different mediums and stylistic approaches will also be showcased, among them Beverly Fitzwilliam Harris, Brianna McCarthy, Sundiata, Jackie Hinkson and Ray Traboulay. “For each artist, I hold the utmost levels of respect and gratitude. I am optimistic that the THINK showcase would not only be successful with the creator's blessing but also enjoyable for all who attend.”

And while at SCAD, Hoyte has every intention to throwing herself into her studies and making use of every opportunity to pull her financial weight. “Being accepted into SCAD solidified in my mind that it is indeed possible for someone of my background and socio-economic standing to have a chance to have the artistic experience of a lifetime. I plan on capitalising on all the artistic advice and guidance I would be afforded at this institution, and I will be working on campus throughout the duration of my undergraduate degree to help support myself.” Additionally, she said she will continue to create personal works outside of her designated school assignments and try to showcase at galleries and creative spaces in Georgia.

“I would be extremely satisfied if as a Trinidadian female artist I am able to impact and contribute to the diverse network of creatives within SCAD and by extension Savannah, Georgia.

The self-proclaimed introvert told WMN that while she knows and understands who she is, as an artist she is still evolving and it's a good thing. "I can safely say that my art over the years has provided me with a sense of confidence and strength that I otherwise thought I was incapable of having."

But one thing is certain. For all the doors that art has opened for her, it is her intention to give back of the gift that has been so good to her. “I plan to utilise this knowledge, partnering with educational bodies in underdeveloped and developing countries, such as TT, as a form of psychological assistance... I believe art is a powerful mechanism that can be used to initiate positive change."

For more information on THINK, email thinkartworktt@gmail.com