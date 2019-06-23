Dwight Yorke Stadium Phase II work nears end

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, along with officials of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs, met with officials from UDeCOTT to continue discussions on the progress of the renovation works, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.

A press release by the ministry said, “The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs advises the public that phase two works are close to completion. UDeCOTT is currently working on mass lighting, seating and other areas towards restoring the complex to its former glory.”

The release said at this time only a limited number of events can be held at the venue. “While access to certain areas remains prohibited, the public is further advised that limited sporting activities can be safely held at the stadium. All requests for usage of the facility must be made to the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.”

“The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is aware of the importance of the Dwight Yorke Stadium to the Tobago sporting fraternity, and will continue to work in collaboration with UDeCOTT to ensure that the facility is properly maintained...”