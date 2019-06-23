Davis commends fighting spirit of Windies

FORMER West Indies batsman Bryan Davis praised the fighting spirit of the West Indian players, especially Carlos Brathwaite, after the regional team almost pulled off a remarkable victory over New Zealand in the World Cup, yesterday.

West Indies were 164/7 in the 27th over and looked as though they had no chance of chasing 292. Brathwaite and Roach then put on 47 for the eighth wicket, before Sheldon Cottrell joined Brathwaite to add 34 runs for the ninth wicket. At 245/9, West Indies looked as though they would not get close to the target, but Oshane Thomas joined Brathwaite to further frustrate New Zealand.

Brathwaite was unfortunately the last man out as West Indies were dismissed for 286 in 49 overs to lose by five runs. Brathwaite scored 101 off 82 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes. Earlier, Kane Williamson cracked 148 to guide New Zealand to 291/8 batting first.

Davis said, “I thought it was a brilliant effort at the end, I did not expect West Indies to have that type of fight. When they collapsed in the middle, I thought ‘Here we go again,’ but when they fought back so well through Brathwaite, Roach (and) Cottrell it was great. Even Oshane Thomas came out and played the way he supposed to play. They showed sensible cricket and I was very happy with that. All in all I would give West Indies their kudos for playing well, they found themselves in a bad position and then they fought back.”

Completing a match has been a challenge for West Indies, as the regional team lost by 15 runs to Australia earlier in the tournament after being in a strong position. Davis said losing and winning matches is a habit.

“We not accustom to winning and if we not accustom to winning therefore you can’t finish off the games. Once we could get through that barrier and win one or two we could carry on from there. When you get in a losing habit it is just like winning.

Davis said teams that win consistently know how to get over the line and come out victorious. “Getting a winning habit you turn the game around all the time and win them.”