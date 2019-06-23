Combining brands Jewellers forge creative bond

Banana leaf earrings from Cocoa Vintage.

Local jewellers, Crystal Antoine-Alleyne and Rachel Rochford have converged their brands and opened a new space at the Hotel Normandie in St Ann's. Both brands were available at the hotel before but now, there is a dedicated shop for both jewellers to display their artisan jewellery.

Antoine-Alleyne’s brand, Cocoa Vintage, has gained popularity over the years with her presence in retail spots like the Hotel Normandie, as well as a series of pop-ups and local markets, as well as the brand’s digital channels including its website and Instagram. For Antoine-Alleyne, she feels that giving her brand a home is just a step forward in her journey as an entrepreneur.

Antoine-Alleyne always had a love for art and had a background in graphic design. Cocoa Vintage was really her delving into her hidden passion of jewellery making and sculpting. “Cocoa Vintage focuses on ceramic jewellery and also includes metals, acrylic, leather and wire. It’s a fusion of what inspires my love for the Caribbean aesthetic, and my love for the island I call home, Trinidad and Tobago’.

The theme for the Cocoa Vintage side of the shop is in keeping with its island aesthetic and you can find the brand’s signature pieces including cocoa pods, parrots, watermelons and more, as it draws inspiration from things found in nature. “I want my pieces to be art that you wear, a sort of novelty piece that will bring joy to the wearer, something they would treasure forever,” said Antoine-Alleyne.

Rachel Rochford’s jewellery brings clean lines to the space. Rochford too enjoyed being at the Hotel Normandie and at markets around the country and having a dedicated space for her brands means that she can truly show what her line has to offer.

Rochford’s jewellery is known for using different media and distinctive signature wrap wire designs. Each piece is a hand moulded sculpture created by Rochford, with the utmost care and attention to detail. Her creations include leather accessories, jewellery, paintings, photography and ceramics.

Rochford’s background is in fine art and has exhibited her paintings and photographs in several exhibitions locally and internationally. She sees both brands complementing each other as they share the space, with Cocoa Vintage being colourful and vibrant while Rochford focuses on clean lines and bold shapes.

The Hotel Normandie is known for being a home for local brands and artisans from around TT. Other brands that now have spaces at the hotel include Immortelle Beauty, Rebel Swim and more.