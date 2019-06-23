Boy, 14, feared drowned

A FAMILY lime ended tragically today when a 14-year-old boy disappeared under waters of the Morne Diablo beach in Penal.

According to a police report, at about 1.30 pm, Nicolas Maharaj was standing on some rocks near the shore when he fell into the sea.

Relatives searched the water for the teen but returned empty-handed.

Up to late yesterday, members of the coast guard were still combing through the waters of Morne Diablo.

Penal police are investigating.