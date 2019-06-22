Traffic changes at Curepe/CR Highway intersection For next 6 months

The Curepe/CR Highway intersection which is being transformed into an interchange to reduce traffic congestion.

THE Ministry of Works and Transport has announced changes to the traffic flow to facilitate ongoing construction on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway overpass in Curepe. The change will be in effect for the next six months.

The ministry, in a press release, said the existing highway and southern main road intersection will be shifted approximately 150 m east.

Drivers heading east on the highway who want to turn south to the southern main road (SMR) will have to merge right, on to the turning lane, and follow traffic signals until they reach the SMR via Ramp G.

Drivers heading west on the highway who want to turn south to get to the SMR will take the new deceleration lane and proceed to the SMR via Ramp G.

Those going west on the highway, wanting to turn north to Curepe will merge right on to the turning lane and proceed north to Ramp D.

Drivers heading north on the SMR who want to proceed east or to continue north across the highway intersection, will need to turn right on to access ramp G and continue either north towards Curepe or turn east on to the highway.

South-bound drivers on the SMR North (from Curepe) who want to proceed east on to the highway must turn left on to Ramp D.

Drivers on the SMR from Curepe who want to cross the highway to continue south on the SMR must turn left on to Ramp D, proceed to the new intersection and continue until they cross the highway and get back onto the SMR.

Drivers heading south on the SMR from Curepe who want to head west on the highway shall turn left on to Ramp D, to the new intersection then right as directed by the traffic signal to access the westbound lane of the highway.

Drivers heading north on the SMR on the southern side of the highway intersection or on the westbound lane of the highway who want to access Valsayn Branch Road/KFC must proceed west along the highway and make a U-turn at the Prince Charles Intersection and proceed east to northern side of the SMR.

Drivers proceeding south along SMR from Curepe will have to proceed along Ramp D to the CR Highway to the new intersection and turn right as directed by the traffic signal and continue as above to make the U-turn at Prince Charles Intersection.

All drivers exiting the Valsayn Branch Road must proceed north. Those who want to proceed to Curepe will continue north along the SMR. Those who want to proceed to the highway or cross it to get to the southern section of the SMR will turn right on to Ramp D and continue as directed by the traffic signal.