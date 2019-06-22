Tobago Netball League continues today

A TOTAL of 25 teams are competing in the Tobago Netball League Championship, which began on June 17.

There are four divisions ­­– men's with seven teams, intermediate with six teams, A with eight and B with four.

Four teams challenged each other on the opening night at the Shaw Park Complex in Scarborough. Patience Hill went up against Titans in the intermediate division and C&B (Canaan/Bon Accord) played Boys In Blue in the men's division.

In the first game, Titans defeated Patience Hill 28-11, with Titans goal-shoot Jada Hamilton scoring 16 goals from 31 attempts and goal-attacks Keleicia George and Kenecia Perez scoring ten from 15, and two from three respectively.

Goal-attack Javon Williams netted 15 goals from 30 attempts as C&B beat Boys in Blue 24-13 in the latter match.

The action continued on Tuesday with three matches involving teams in the B and men's divisions.

C&B drew 13-13 in their B division game against Blazers, with C&B goal-shoot Melisa Scott scoring nine from 17 attempts and teammate, goal-attack Adalia Antoine four from eight. Blazers' goal-shoot Kelis Davidson got seven from 15.

Plymouth trounced SSS Rubies 23-9 in another B division match. Goal-shoot Janike Scott scored 14 from 22 for Plymouth.

Boys in Blue failed to recover from their Monday defeat, as they suffered a 45-16 hammering from Matrix, in the men's division. The star of the night was Matrix goal-shoot Vernon Wilson who earned an impressive 42 goals from 63 attempts.

Titans were due to play against SSS Diamonds but won by default.

The league continues today with the following fixtures – Plymouth vs Titans, 5 pm; Police vs C&B, 6 pm; Take Dat vs Matrix, 7 pm.