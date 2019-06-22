Sister dethrones sister to win Labour Day monarch

NEW MONARCH: Tameika Darius, the new OWTU Labour Day calypso monarch. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

TWO calypso singing sisters squared off in a hotly contested competition on the stage at the Butler Hall of Revolution, Fyzabad on June 14 in the OWTU’s Labour Day calypso monarch competition.

In the end, the trophy remained in the family but defending champ Makeda Darius was dethroned by her sister, Tameika Darius.

Tameika, who placed second in the 2018 competition, walked away with the $10,000 first prize with her two selections, Oil Can’t Spoil and the Mighty Sparrow’s, Slave, last Friday.

Positions were reversed when her sister, Makeda, who was crowned the 2018 OWTU Labour Day Calypso Queen and who robustly defended her title with Petrotrin Gone and Shame, had to settle for second place.

In third place was Lennox Valentine (Bro Easy) who performed Rags to Riches and Let us Build a Nation together.

The calypsonians were accompanied by Union Stars, a group of professional musicians from different bands, including OWTU’s general secretary Richard Lee, who came together for the occasion.

Competitors were invited to render two selections, one relating to labour and a second of any other nature.

A unique feature of this year’s competition was a special cash prize of $5,000, offered by president general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget to the calypsonian with the best composition on the closure of Petrotrin.

That prize went to Kerine Williams-Figaro singing under the sobriquet “Tiny” with a composition titled Pride of Nation.

“Ah feeling the pain, this thing heavy on mih brain, oh what a shame, there is no Petrotrin again,” she sang.

This, together with her second selection, Slipping Away, earned her fourth position in the overall competition.

Tribute was paid to Dr Leroy “Black Stalin” Calliste who is recovering from a stroke. Roget presented Stalin’s wife, Patsy Calliste, with a special award on the icon’s behalf.

Stalin’s grandson Kevan Calliste also participated in the competition, placing fifth with his contribution, Petro Rise and In Times.