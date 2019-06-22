Sinanan: PNM not electioneering Govt opens Chaguanas traffic project

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, greets Minister of Planning Camille Robinson1-Regis on his arrival at the opening of the Chaguanas Traffice Plan on Friday. Looking on at center is Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan has dismissed claims that the ruling PNM Administration is engaged in electioneering as he opened phase 1 of the $32 million Chaguanas Traffic Alleviation project at the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Chaguanas, yesterday.

“As the Government continues its development thrust for TT, we have been accused of engaging in electioneering and, in some cases, those opposed to us would tell you this is all election gimmicks. The evidence does not support this because in many instances these projects were part of the PNM vision dating back to 2009.”

Sinanan said the project had been placed on the back burner by the previous administration and it had taken ten years and two PNM governments to “deliver on phase one of this traffic alleviation project for the people of Chaguanas.”

“It is startling that the previous government failed to complete phase one of this project even though they were blessed with over $15 billion in energy revenue at a price of $80 a barrel during the period 2010-2015.

“Today, this government delivers on phase one under trying and difficult circumstances.”

He said phase one would reduce traffic congestion in the north-eastern quadrant of Chaguanas as well as provide several alternate access points and improve road connectivity.

Sinanan said Phase two would commence in the 2019- 2020 financial year and entail the construction of the Endeavour Flyover. He said designs for phase 2 were already completed and the ministry would work on getting funding to start the project in 2020.“I am proud to be a part of this government and the ministry that has not discriminated in its development vision and work programme for the people of this country.”

He said other road development projects were also underway and cited the Sir Solomon Hochoy highway extension to Point Fortin saying work was proceeding on all of the packages.

The Narsaloo Ramaya Marg road is named after Narsaloo Ramaya, an internationally known TT violinist who was born in 1919 at the Forres Park Sugar Estate, Claxton Bay.