Relatives want justice for 'Punkey'

Kevin 'Punkey' John, 24

RELATIVES of 24-year-old Kevin “Punkey” John, who was shot and killed shortly after he went to sleep on Thursday night, are demanding justice for his killing.

One relative said: “He was nice and friendly. Punkey was not involved in any gang or anything. This has nothing to do with a turf war. It is hard and we are hurting. All we want is justice. He is only 24.”

According to reports, shortly before 11 pm, residents of Ethel Street in La Romaine heard gunshots and later found his body on a mattress on the ground of the living room. The unemployed father of three was partially covered with a sheet in the house where he lived alone.

Relatives told Newsday that John ate food but vomited everything out after being shot.

The killer, relatives said, entered the house from the back.

They said only about three weeks ago, a man threatened to kill him, but they cannot say if the person made good on the threat.

Friends and relatives gathered at the house on hearing about the death and yesterday shared fond memories.

Relatives complained that a photo of John’s body on the mattress had been circulating on social media. They accused the police of allowing the “stranger” to take the photo.

“We are angry about that. It was inappropriate. Police allowed a stranger to view the body. I just told some police to go from here.”

John’s mother Gail John, 57, cried yesterday when she caught a glimpse of the photo from someone's phone. The distraught mother of six said she could not bear to see him in that condition.

She too called for justice.

“We want justice. He did not deserve this,” she said.

Police from Southern Division and Homicide Bureau Region III visited.

No one has been arrested.