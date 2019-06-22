Mitchell, McFarlane top Sweaters 5K

Runners take off on Thursday afternoon at the annual Sweaters Health Fair and Run in Sangre Grande. PHOTO COURTESY JOVAN BARKLEY

CHRISTOPHER Mitchell beat Guyanese Lionel D'Andrade to win the men's 5K event on Thursday evening at the annual Sweaters Health Fair and Run at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground. Mitchell stopped the clock at 18 minutes 40.5 seconds in the race, which was actually measured around 5.5km. Taking the female prize was Tashanique McFarlane ahead of Alyssa Lockhart.

In the 10K race, Godfrey Mbihia topped the men's field with Shardie Mahabir winning the female equivalent.

Top runner April Francis won the 15K.

This year, Sweaters Touring Team introduced a health aspect to the event with free dental testing, optical tests and physical fitness tests. There were also vitamin and health drink samples as well as a bouncy castle for children.