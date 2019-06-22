Mayor: Chaguanas not ready for wet season

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan

Even though he was not on the official programme of phase 1 of the Chaguanas Traffic Alleviation project at the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg road, Chaguanas, yesterday, Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan said the project would assist in easing traffic in the central borough.

However, he said the borough was not prepared to deal with the 2019 wet season and called for equality in the distribution of funds to the corporations.

“I won’t say that Chaguanas is not prepared for the rainy season but should we get heavy showers, we will face grave challenges. For example, downtown Chaguanas – the main shopping area – those drains need to be cleaned, all of the main rivers need to be cleaned.”

However, Boodhan said he had made it his business to attend the official opening ceremony for the traffic alleviation project as he had been at the official sod turning ceremony in 2014.

“As the chief servant of Chaguanas, today is a proud day for the borough of Chaguanas as this project was started under the PP government and we would have had a master plan for solving the traffic congestion and minimising the project. This would have started on 2014 and I am happy to see the continuation of the project.”He said there were more projects that were needed in the borough and expressed optimism that Government would ensure the necessary resources were provided including the budgetary shortfalls from the 2018/2019 fiscal year.

“The monies that is owed to the CBC from the budgetary allocation 2018/ 2019, all the shortfall should be given to the corporation so we could repair vehicles, we could fix roads, help communities, and do drains and recreation grounds.”