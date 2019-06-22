Kia leads ‘Rowley must go’ protest in Tobago

Kia Hosein and supporters during a protest at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on June 13. Hosein also led a protest in Scarborough, Tobago on Friday night. FILE PHOTO

Two Trinidadians were arrested during a protest led by social media personality Kia Hosein on Friday night in Scarborough, Tobago. Kia along with a group of protesters went to Tobago to continue their call for Prime Minister Rowley to resign. The men were released on Saturday.

This protest came after Kia, along with a number of frustrated citizens, hosted a protest on June 13 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain to express their disapproval of the Government’s decision to allow Venezuelans to legally work and access education and health care for one year.

Newsday understands the group which included people from Tobago gathered opposite the Scarborough port chanting, “Rowley must go.”

Moments later, officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force cautioned the group about obstructing traffic. They were then asked to move from the area.

In a live video on social media, Kia was seen leading the protesters down to market square where officers followed. In the video, she said she was happy about the turnout of Tobagonians to the protest and promised to return to the island for another protest in the near future.

While the protest continued, a clash between protesters and police broke out leading to the arrest of two men from Dundonald Hill, St James and Laventille.

The men were released and the group returned to Trinidad on Saturday morning.