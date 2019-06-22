Hadden upsets Hart at Lease junior tennis

JAMES Hadden upset second seeded Tyler Hart in the boys 14 and Under Singles category at the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club in Maraval, yesterday.

Hadden battled from a set down to get past Hart 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 in the quarterfinals to book a place in the final four. In other quarterfinal matches, Beckham Sylvester outlasted Kale Dalla Costa 2-6, 6-4, 10-6, top seeded Nathen Martin whipped Zachery Byng 6-2, 6-1 and Luca Denoon was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Alex Chin.

In the boys 10 and Under singles quarterfinals, Finn De Freitas defeated Jack Brown 4-5, 4-2, 10-7, Zakariyya Mohammed got past Liev Khan 4-2, 1-4, 10-5, top seeded Josiah Hills eased to a 5-3, 4-0 victory over Justin Horsford and Nirva Dougdeen fought hard to beat Gabriel Denoon 4-0, 1-4, 10-3.

In two of the quarterfinal girls 12 and Under singles matches, Inara Chin Lee and Arya Siewrattan were straight set winners. Siewrattan defeated Neila Maraj 4-2, 4-1 and Chin Lee advanced to the semifinals after a 5-3, 4-0 win over Kate Broughton.

The tournament continues today.