Govt: We registered V/zuelan babies, children

A Venezuelan woman breastfeeds her baby as they wait with other migrants to register at Acheivors Banquet Hall, Dunacan Village, San Fernando on June 14. PHOTO BY VASHTIN SINGH

Babies and children were also registered during the recent amnesty drive for Venezuelans in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of National Security said in a release on Saturday.

"All Venezuelans who presented themselves at one of the three registration centers, including men, women, children and even babies, over the period of May 31 to June 14, 2019 were registered," the ministry said in a statement in response to an Express editorial, Wrestling with migrant matters.

The ministry also denied the editorial's report that the United States, through USAID administrator Mark Green had offered Government US$1.6 million toward the cost of the Venezuelan registration exercise after a meeting with National Security Minister Stuart Young.

"No such offer was made to Minister Young and the Government has not accepted any financial assistance from USAID, the US government or any other international body in dealing with the Venezuelan migrants in Trinidad and Tobago. This has been previously indicated by the Government," the ministry said.

The ministry accused the Express of "mischief" and of attempting to mislead the population.