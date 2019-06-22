Good Carlos not good enough NZ beat Windies by five runs –

New Zealand's Ross Taylor consoles West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite at the end of the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, today. (AP Photo)

WEST Indies lost a heartbreaking match to New Zealand by five runs at the International Cricket Council 50-over World Cup, today.

West Indies were 164/7 in the 27th over and looked as though they had no chance of chasing 292. However, Carlos Brathwaite played the innings of his life scoring 101 off 82 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes. Unfortunately, Brathwaite was the last man out as West Indies were dismissed for 286 in 49 overs. Chris Gayle scored 87 and Shimron Hetmyer cracked 54. Bowling for New Zealand, Trent Boult grabbed 4/30 and Lockie Ferguson snatched 3/59.

Earlier, Kane Williamson cracked 148 to guide New Zealand to 291/8 batting first. Ross Taylor contributed 69 and bowling for West Indies Sheldon Cottrell took 4/56 and Brathwaite took 2/58.

SUMMARISED SCORES

New Zealand 291/8 (Kane Williamson 148, Ross Taylor 69; Sheldon Cottrell 4/56, Carlos Brathwaite 2/58) vs West Indies 286 (49 overs) (Carlos Brathwaite 101, Chris Gayle 87, Shimron Hetmyer 54; Trent Boult 4/30, Lockie Ferguson 3/59) New Zealand won by five runs