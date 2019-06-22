Games will inspire youth in sport

KWANIEZE John and Rheeza Grant are hoping that hosting a grand event such as the 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) in TT will give young people the drive to compete in sports and help develop sport in this country.

Yesterday, it was announced that TT would host the 2021 Games after being selected ahead of Gibraltar. John and Grant are both part of the team that helped TT earn selection as the 2021 host.

Yesterday, at Olympic Day celebrations at Lord Harris Square in Port of Spain, John said she is anticipating the support.

"I think it is a great opportunity for us to host the Youth Commonwealth Games," said the experienced national rugby player. "It was our vision to have the event for young people by young people and I think sport in TT can benefit greatly and I am looking forward to the nation's support and continued support as we prepare to implement these Games."

John said steps would be put in place to have a successful event and is excited that young TT athletes will be motivated to participate at home.

"It will require establishing the local organising committee and a lot of administrative stuff. We have had the support of the national sport organisations...that was critical in the bid and we are just excited to have these games as a beacon of hope and inspiration to youth in sports."

Grant wants the event to help push sports in TT. "Hopefully our 2021 Trinbago bid would be about youth and young people and the development of sport and their development as well," said the TT beach volleyballer.

Grant is expecting top performances from TT at the Games. "The last Commonwealth Games we picked up about five medals. We know TT, as much as the other countries have the talent, we know that we have strong talent here within TT. I think that was the most medals a youth games (team) has ever picked up for TT."

At the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas, TT won two gold medals, as well as earning two silver and one bronze.

Grant also had some advice for the young athletes. "In terms of preparation I just want to tell them to train their mind first and focus. Even if you don't get on the team this time there is always Commonwealth Games 2022 (in Birmingham, England) because they might fall out of the bracket because (the Youth Games) is for (athletes) 15 to 18. If you don't get to compete at these games there is Commonwealth Games 2022."