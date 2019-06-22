Cancer cases to rise in Caribbean

Professor Diana Sarfati

Based on data up to 2018, the number of cancer cases in the Caribbean is projected to increase significantly in the near future.

Using the current rate, the International Agency for Research on Cancer estimated that in 20 years, the number of new cancer cases will increase from approximately 114,000 to 160,000 in 2040. Again at the same rate, mortality due to cancer would increase from 61,000 to 102,000.

These estimates were presented on Saturday by Professor Diana Sarfati, public health physician and cancer control specialist in her feature address, Cancer Control in the Caribbean: Progress and Challenges, at the 64th annual CARPHA Health Research Conference at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's.

She said cancer could not be managed without planning for it, and it needed to be high on governments’ agenda. “Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Caribbean. One in five of all deaths are due to cancer. This comes with a mess of economic costs primarily due to premature death but it’s also a huge impediment to meeting sustainable development goals.”

Unfortunately, only seven countries in the region had comprehensive cancer plans and many have incomplete cancer surveillance systems and these needed to be addressed as soon as possible. However she noted that NCD prevention strategies were well articulated and they were very important for the prevention of a number of cancers. Also most countries had 80 per cent coverage of Hepatitis B vaccinations which were critical for liver cancer prevention.